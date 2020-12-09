Putin states slow unemployment rate decline in Russia

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 9. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin stated that the unemployment rate is declining slowly in Russia so it is too early to speak about any significant changes on the labor market.
Speaking at a meeting on economic issues on Wednesday he called high unemployment "one of the key challenges at the present time," not only for Russia, but worldwide.
The President noted that after the peak values in August, unemployment in the country had started to decline and now stands at about 6.3%.
"This is better than in many countries, in particular in more economically developed ones. However, the decline in unemployment in our country is still slow, so these rates are insufficient to speak of a cardinal turning point in the situation," Putin said.
The President added that due to the complication of the epidemiological situation in November, risks that the situation on the labor market could worsen are in sight again.
"The government was given the task to bring the employment level back to the level of 2019 by the end of next year. I am sure that this is a realistic task," he said.
Putin invited the meeting participants to discuss additional measures and decisions to stabilize the situation on the labor market.