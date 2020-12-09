Putin states slow unemployment rate decline in Russia

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 9. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin stated that the unemployment rate is declining slowly in Russia so it is too early to speak about any significant changes on the labor market.

Speaking at a meeting on economic issues on Wednesday he called high unemployment "one of the key challenges at the present time," not only for Russia, but worldwide.

The President noted that after the peak values in August, unemployment in the country had started to decline and now stands at about 6.3%.