Russia, Congo to create joint venture for oil pipeline construction

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Congo and Russia will establish a joint venture for servicing the Pointe Noire - Lutete - Maloukou-Trechot oil product pipeline within one month, Minister for International Cooperation and Public-Private Partnerships Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso told TASS.

"We will make the first step by signing this intergovernmental agreement. However, then, as provided by its fourth article, a joint venture will be created, where entities already designated by heads of our states will act as authorized companies. And tomorrow chief executives of authorized companies will sign a relevant agreement, which will make it possible for them to start work rather quickly," the minister said.

The Russian government approved earlier the draft intergovernmental agreement on construction of the Pointe Noire - Lutete - Maloukou-Trechot oil product pipeline in the Republic of Congo and entrusted the Ministry of Energy with participation of the Foreign Ministry to hold negotiations with the Congolese side and sign the document.