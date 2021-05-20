Russian-Serbian counter-terrorism exercise kicks off in Serbia

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Joint Russian-Serbian counter-terrorism drills have kicked off in Serbia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The exercise, which will last until May 25, will involve both countries’ special operations troops. There are plans to practice airborne landings using the Arbalet parachute systems, troop movement towards facilities occupied by outlawed armed gangs, as well as ways to block and destroy such facilities," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the drills will also showcase exhibition performances and small arms shooting sessions.

The exercise will involve about Russian 200 troops and 11 pieces of equipment from the Western Military District’s special operations unit.

"During the opening ceremony of the drills, the parties emphasized the importance of joint military training for boosting cooperation between Russian and Serbian special operation forces in the fight against terrorism," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.