Ukraine to raise oil transit tariffs by 18.3% from January 1

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will increase tariffs on oil transportation over the Druzhba main oil pipeline across its territory by 18.3%, according to data on the website of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft.

Since January 1, 2023, the tariff for oil pumping via Ukraine to Slovakia and Hungary will edge up by 2.1 euro to 13.6 euro per metric ton. The oil transit tariff in Ukraine will therefore grow by 18.3%.

The previous increase of the oil transportation tariff for the Druzhba oil pipeline segment in Ukraine occurred on April 1 of this year. Ukraine increased it by a third to 11.5 euro per metric ton at that time.