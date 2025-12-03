India, Russia may start fifth-generation fighter development by 2030 — official

NEW DELHI, December 3. /TASS/. The joint development of a fifth-generation fighter may become a new area of cooperation between Russia and India for the period until 2030, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev told TASS ahead of the Russian-Indian summit in New Delhi.

"The main areas of cooperation until 2030 could be cooperation in combat aviation - expanding the licensed production of the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and their modernization, as well as the joint development of a fifth-generation fighter," he said. In addition, Russia and India, as part of their long-term partnership through 2030, may develop military-technical cooperation on modern air defense systems, unmanned aircraft, and joint production of modern air-launched weapons. This includes cooperation in the sphere of ground forces, specifically the modernization of previously supplied equipment, joint development of an advanced tank and combat vehicle, as well as naval technology, such as technical assistance in ship construction and maintenance, the FSMTC director added.

Indian media previously reported that the Indian Air Force is considering purchasing Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighters, as well as prospects for their domestic production. The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation fighter in the world that has proven its effectiveness in combat against Western air defense systems. The aircraft is capable of using a wide range of precision-guided weapons and has stealth characteristics. In February 2025, the Su-57E fighter jet was presented at the Aero India aerospace and defense exhibition where it performed demonstration flights.