Russia to require content made by, with AI to be labeled as such — GFCN president

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia will inevitably move to mandatory labeling of AI-generated content in the near future, Vladimir Tabak, president of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), told TASS ahead of the Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum.

"A decision on content labeling is coming in the near term," he said in response to a question. The GFCN chief stressed that, at some point, "all countries will regulate content of this kind." Some countries are already testing regulation through pilot programs, he added.

"The production landscape, let's call it, has also changed dramatically. Previously, content of this kind was mainly produced by small groups - the people developing artificial intelligence themselves. Technology has now reached a point where this product has become mainstream. For example, more than 50-60% of the AI-generated content you see online is created by users themselves," Tabak explained.

He stressed that regulation must strike a balance between two opposing sides. "On one side, AI helps reduce production costs and create content faster - it serves a positive purpose. That must not be lost in the bureaucratic process. On the other side, we have the same tools being deliberately used for destructive purposes," he said. "We need to find that delicate balance that allows legitimate content producers to remain in this market without unnecessary restrictions, while laying the right foundation for systematically countering those who use these technologies to cause harm."

The Global Fact-Checking Network brings together experts and fact-checking organizations worldwide. The association was founded by the TASS news agency, the nonprofit organization Dialogue Regions and the New Media Workshop to combat disinformation. More than 125 journalists from 55 countries already collaborate with GFCN on fact-checking.

The international Dialogue about Fakes 4.0 forum will take place on September 22 at the Russia National Center in Moscow. TASS is the event’s strategic partner.