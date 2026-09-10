Vance greeted as next US president at closed meeting in Texas — Politico

DALLAS, September 10. /TASS/. Participants at a closed-door event on the sidelines of the Republican Party convention in Dallas greeted US Vice President JD Vance as the next head of state, Politico reported, citing sources.

Attendees chanted the number 48 during Vance's speech. If nominated and victorious in 2028, Vance would become the 48th US president. The event was attended by legislators and Republican officials from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

On August 7, incumbent US President Donald Trump stated he is not yet ready to publicly advocate for Vance's nomination in 2028.

The United States will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 3, 2026. As many as 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested. Republicans currently control both chambers.

The United States traditionally holds party conventions every four years ahead of presidential elections. The Dallas event is the first such convention held ahead of midterm elections.