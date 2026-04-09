Space should remain arena for cooperation — Russian Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. Space should remain a platform for collaboration, not an arena for rivalry, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said on Wednesday.

"It’s important that space remains a platform for cooperation, not an arena for confrontation and rivalry," he said before a film screening at the Russian diplomatic mission in the US dedicated to Russia’s Space Week. Darchiev noted that Moscow and Washington have a history of the Soyuz-Apollo project of 1975, as well as the recently extended International Space Station (ISS) program. "A solid foundation, as they say, has been laid, and we must do everything possible to continue space cooperation between Russia and the United States with other countries exploring space, for the benefit of our peoples and the entire world," the diplomat emphasized.

He noted in his speech that "the significant American mission Artemis II, designed to lay the foundation for landing humans on the Moon again, is still ongoing." "At the same time, Roscosmos announced plans to create a domestic lunar station by 2030 as a base for exploring the Earth’s satellite," Darchiev said.

The first-ever Russian Space Week is taking place from April 6 to 12, 2026, and is timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of Yury Gagarin’s legendary space flight. The decree establishing this annual event was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025. Roscosmos is the organizer. TASS is the media sponsor of the event.

The embassy has launched a series of events dedicated to Space Week. At a film screening on Wednesday, audiences were shown the documentaries "The World We Live In" and "The Space History of Russia." On April 9, the Russian Cultural Center in the US capital will screen the documentary "Baikonur: The Starting Point."