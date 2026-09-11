5G communication launched in Russia

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. 5G communication has officially been launched in Russia on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported.

"5G technology is a comprehensive ecosystem designed for digital transformation of the economy. Its implementation will contribute not only to boosting mobile internet speeds," the ministry said.

This new communications standard can be used to control autonomous vehicles and robotic systems, to advance telemedicine, digitize industry, and serve other purposes.

The first stage involves 5G operation on frequencies previously assigned to operators for the LTE standard. Telecom companies have also received the 4.63-4.99 GHz frequency band for the fifth-generation standard. The band was allocated free of charge and in equal shares.

"[This] makes it possible to maintain a high level of competition and guarantee affordable tariffs," the ministry noted.