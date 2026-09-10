PREVIEW: Putin begins three-day visit to India for BRICS summit

NEW DEHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the 18th BRICS summit while on a working visit to India on September 11-13.

On Friday, the Russian head of state will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important venue for dialogue between business leaders from BRICS countries.

Later on September, 11, Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the two leaders visit the Innoprom exhibition organized by the two countries’ industry and trade ministries. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will represent Russia at the exhibition.