Chief organizer of 2030 Winter Olympic program in France resigns

PARIS, September 10. /TASS/. Edgar Grospiron, who was in charge of organizing the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in the French Alps, has resigned from his post as the head of the organizing committee, French daily La Parisien reported on Thursday citing its sources.

French freestyle skier Grospiron, 57, won a gold at the 1992 Winter Olympic Games in Albertville and is also a three-time champion at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in moguls (1989, 1991 and 1995).

The 2030 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the French Alps region of France on February 1-17, 2030. The 2030 Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled for March 8-17.