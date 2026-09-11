Group of Russian Pacific Fleet warships sets sail to Asia-Pacific for naval tasks

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs, and the tanker Pechenega have departed on a long-range Asia-Pacific deployment for naval tasks, the Russian Pacific Fleet said in a report.

"A group led by the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs, supported by the tanker Pechenega, has moved out from Vladivostok on a long voyage to perform tasks in the Asia-Pacific," the report reads.

The warships have taken onboard Ka-27 naval helicopters, formed a marching order, and set sail to the Strait of Sangar (Tsugaru Strait), the fleet specified.

According to it, Pacific Fleet sailors have conducted exercises to practice repelling air-launched and conventional enemy attacks with uncrewed speedboats.

"As part of the upcoming activities, the group of Pacific Fleet warships will hold a range of naval drills in the Asia-Pacific and make port calls in friendly countries," the fleet added.