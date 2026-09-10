Global economy coping with aftermath of war against Iran better than expected — IMF

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The global economy is coping with the aftermath of the war waged by the US and Israel against Iran better than expected, though uncertainty remains, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular press briefing.

"In terms of the global economy, what we see is that so far, despite six months of war in the Middle East, the global economy has been resilient. It has weathered the shocks, the energy shock in particular, better than feared," Kozack said, when commenting on the impact of the US-Israeli war against Iran on the global economy.

"We remain on track for world growth of around 3% But uncertainty, as we've been saying for quite some time, continues to remain high," she said.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait. Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting instead to an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.