IOC confirms no grounds found to penalize Yelena Isinbayeva — statement

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee’s Ethics Commission found no grounds for sanctions against the IOC member Yelena Isinbayeva, the IOC press office told TASS Tuesday.

"Like for the athletes, the situation of the IOC Members concerned has been assessed from the time of the invasion on 24 February 2022 and subsequently. The understanding of the IOC Ethics Commission is that during this period Ms. Isinbayeva has neither had contractual links with the Russian military or security agencies nor supported the invasion or the war in Ukraine," the IOC said in its statement.

On Monday, Isinbayeva announced on social media that she will resume her work in the IOC Athletes’ Commission in September, because the IOC found no grounds to dismiss her. She noted that she was never a part of the Russian Armed Forces during her athletic career, and called her military rank of major, awarded for her participation in the CSKA team, "nominal."

Isinbayeva, 41, is a two-time pole vault Olympic champion (2004, 2008). During the 2012 Olympics, she won a bronze medal. She won three open-air World Championships and four indoors World Championships. Isinbayeva was elected to the IOC Athletes’ for an eight-year term in August, 2016.