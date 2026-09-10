Pentagon admits Iran seriously damaged US Navy facilities in Bahrain

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The Pentagon has acknowledged that Iran managed to inflict serious damage on US 5th Fleet facilities in Bahrain.

As Washington-based The Epoch Times correspondent Ryan Morgan reported on his X page, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told him in an interview that Iran’s strikes "blew the hell out of Bahrain." Bahrain is home, among other facilities, to the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, whose area of operations includes the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and other regional waters. According to Morgan, Cao’s statement can be regarded as the first open high-level US acknowledgment of the extent of the damage inflicted by Iran on US military facilities in Bahrain.

Cao also confirmed that damage to Bahrain left the USS Abraham Lincoln "no place" to dock. Earlier, Military Times reported that several service members aboard the Abraham Lincoln, which was involved in the US-Israeli operation against Iran, had attempted to take their own lives. Excessive workload and exhaustion were cited among the causes of the sailors’ emotional instability. MS Now reported that the aircraft carrier’s prolonged deployment had caused problems with its equipment, including systems used to launch and land aircraft.

Finally, Cao said that the US Navy is now wondering whether it should rebuild the bases in Bahrain that were destroyed at all.

The US secretaries of the Air Force, Navy and Army are not members of the presidential Cabinet. They report to the Pentagon chief and are responsible for developing their respective branches of the US Armed Forces.