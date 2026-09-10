Algeria to close its airspace for UAE planes from September 11

TUNIS, September 10. /TASS/. Algeria will close its airspace for all civil and military aircraft registered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for both arrivals and departures, effective from midnight local time (11:00 p.m. September 10 GMT), the country’s national Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, an exception will be made for "civil commercial UAE flights to Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers and from it."

These flights will be permitted to continue until the corresponding contract expires in late 2026.

On Thursday, the Algerian foreign ministry announced its decision to sever diplomatic ties with the UAE in response to what it described as increasingly provocative and hostile actions." The ministry said that the decision was made after all diplomatic measures for preserving bilateral ties were exhausted.