Russian stock indices up as trading closes on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. By the end of the main trading session, the MOEX Index rose by 1.98% to 2,308.93 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed 3.32% to 862.31 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 13 kopecks to 12.53 rubles.

"The Russian stock market shifted to an upward trend at the start of trading, though this was interrupted by several notable corrective pullbacks. The MOEX Index surpassed the monthly high set on Tuesday and remains firmly in positive territory," Dmitry Babin, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, noted.

"Novatek shares (+6.2%) were the top gainers on the Russian stock market today, most likely due to rising gas prices in Europe," Natalia Milchakova, a lead analyst at Freedom Global, noted.

Leading the decline, according to her, were Eurotrans shares (-16.4%) once again, amid rising bankruptcy risks for the issuer.

BCS World of Investments forecasts the dollar exchange rate for Friday at 83.2-83.9 rubles and the yuan at 12.4-12.5 rubles. The MOEX Index is likely to trade within the 2,295-2,335 point range.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to move within the 2,250-2,350 point range on Friday. Its forecasted exchange rates are 83-85 rubles for the dollar, 96-98 rubles for the euro, and 12.4-12.8 rubles for the yuan, respectively.

In turn, Tsifra Broker noted that the potential for the ruble to strengthen might be limited, with exchange rates expected to remain within the ranges of 12.4-12.8 rubles per Chinese yuan, 83-86 rubles per US dollar, and 96-100 rubles per euro.