Russia surpasses US in experience of next-generation warfare — Foreign Affairs

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has acquired unique experience of next-generation warfare, which gives its edge over practically any other military force, including the United States, the Foreign Affairs journal wrote.

"Moscow now fields one of the world’s strongest militaries and, beyond that, has unique experience in next-generation ground warfare – an edge over almost any other fighting force, the United States included," the article says.

It says that although Ukraine, too, has adapted its forces and tactics to new battle technologies, the Kiev government "depends on Western support and may not be able to preserve those capabilities once the fighting stops."

At the same time Foreign Affairs emphasizes that "Russia is also the only power that can rival the United States in strategic nuclear weapons."

Despite the ongoing effort to modernize and expand its nuclear arsenal, China "will need a long time to catch up with the two superpowers," the article says.