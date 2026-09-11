Rostec develops Zhnets anti-drone system, designed to remain effective over time

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Zhnets electronic warfare system, which is designed to be virtually future-proof, has been developed by Rosel Holding (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec), the state corporation reported.

The system is capable of countering both individual drones and drone swarms, it added.

"There are many offers on the market for anti-drone solutions, but it is important to understand that the situation is changing rapidly: the enemy is not standing still, and devices that were relevant just six months to a year ago may be losing their effectiveness. In response, our specialists have created a solution that is virtually future-proof. It integrates any detection and suppression systems — including those already installed at the customer’s facilities — into a single system," Rostec stated.

The company said that flexible configuration of sectors and frequencies, as well as a fully automated operating mode, allow the Zhnets to adapt to a wide range of threat scenarios. "This is a turnkey system that evolves alongside the facility’s needs and is capable of successfully countering both single drones and drone swarms. We developed it with the needs of companies across various industries, primarily in the fuel and energy sector, in mind," the state corporation added.

The base configuration of the Zhnets includes several types of electronic warfare assets, including the Serp-VS13D, radio frequency and radar detection systems, as well as the specialized Vector-HAB software that integrates all the equipment. The system displays the air situation on a map, identifies targets, and detects UAV video feeds. It allows users to configure operational sectors and frequencies and maintain an event log.