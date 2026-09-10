Russia calls on West to abandon intent to renew sanctions against Iran — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue to uphold the need for the UN Security Council to comply with decisions terminating resolutions on Iranian sanctions, and calls on the West to abandon attempts to renew them, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, has stated.

"Russia will continue to uphold the integrity and the need for strict compliance with previously adopted Security Council decisions on the termination of resolutions on the Iranian issue. We call on our Western colleagues to abandon their unlawful intention to achieve their restoration and to stop hindering the normal functioning of the Council, primarily within the framework of its legitimate subsidiary bodies," the diplomat said at a UN Security Council meeting.

The permanent representative noted that Russia "will continue to obstruct attempts to revive Committee 1737" on sanctions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Russia, together with China, opposed holding the meeting and put the issue to a vote. Eleven members of the Security Council voted in favor of holding it, Russia and China voted against, and Pakistan and Somalia abstained. Voting in the Security Council on the agenda is procedural and does not provide for the right of veto of permanent members. Given the voting results, the agenda was approved.