Canada, Ukraine sign declaration toward 100-year partnership

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Canada and Ukraine have signed a declaration to create a 100-year partnership that covers cooperation in defense and security, Vladimir Zelensky’s office announced on its website.

According to the announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Zelensky signed the partnership on September 10 in Calgary in Alberta province. The declaration toward a 100-year pact envisages the signing of a corresponding agreement further down the road. The two countries also signed a declaration to localize defense production in Ukraine and Canada, among other joint projects.

Also, a joint agreement on energy cooperation was signed in their presence. The document will allow for Canadian LNG supplies to Ukraine, Zelensky’s office noted.