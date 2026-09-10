Russia cuts LNG supplies to Europe to five-year low in August

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union fell to a five-year low in August, totaling just 682 mln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from European think tank Bruegel.

EU imports of Russian LNG rose by 11% in January-August to around 15.3 bln cubic meters, compared with 13.9 bln cubic meters a year earlier. In August alone, Russian LNG supplies to Europe totaled 682 mln cubic meters, down 46% from July and 37% from August last year, the lowest level since September 2021.

Europe's total LNG imports in August amounted to 10.5 bln cubic meters, according to Bruegel. In January-August, LNG purchases by EU countries fell by 4% to 93.3 bln cubic meters.

LNG supplies to the EU from the Americas (the United States and Trinidad and Tobago) increased 1.5-fold in August compared with July to 7.7 bln cubic meters. In January-August, Europe's gas imports from these countries rose by 0.6% to 57.8 bln cubic meters.

Around 10.8 bln cubic meters of LNG have been supplied to Europe from Africa since the beginning of the year, while 2.6 bln cubic meters came from the Middle East, down 67% amid the Middle East conflict.

Russian LNG supplies to Europe

In late January, the Council of the EU gave final approval to a ban on Russian LNG imports starting January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas imports starting September 30, 2027. Some restrictions, however, began taking effect earlier. LNG imports under short-term contracts have been banned since April 25, 2026, while short-term contracts for pipeline gas supplies were required to be terminated by June 17, 2026.

Russian LNG supplies to the European Union fell by 5.6% in 2025 to 20.3 bln cubic meters. Overall, Russia ranked fourth among gas suppliers to EU countries in 2025, behind Norway, the United States and Algeria, with supplies totaling 38 bln cubic meters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, given the European Union's intention to completely phase out Russian gas, Russia could itself initiate an early withdrawal from the European market and redirect supplies to other, more interested buyers.