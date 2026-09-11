Trump sees Iran trying to keep the conflict going expecting a Democrat win

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Iran is trying to protract the conflict with the United States in the hope that the Democrats will return to power and essentially allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon, US President Donald Trump argued.

"They're trying to do anything possible to get me out because they think the Democrats will let them essentially have a nuclear weapon. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

The US leader also argued that Tehran would have already possessed nukes, had he not moved to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the 44th US President, Barack Obama. "I terminated the worst agreement I've ever seen - the Obama nuclear deal, the JCPOA. What a horrible agreement! That was a road to a nuclear weapon," he maintained.