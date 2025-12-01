Russian contingent at 2026 Olympics will be max 15-20 athletes — sports minister

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. A maximum of 15 to 20 Russian athletes will take part in the 2026 Olympic Games, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev told Match TV channel.

"You can count them and it will be no more than 15 to 20," Degtyarev said. "That is the maximum number we can hope to send under the present conditions. Nevertheless, we will be represented. We must broadcast, watch, and support our team. Every victory will be worth its weight in gold, particularly under such difficult circumstances."

Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the eligibility of Russian figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik to participate in the 2026 Olympics under a neutral status. In addition to Petrosian and Gumennik, Russian ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov also qualified, though he has not yet received a formal invitation. Russian athletes have also secured quota places in short track speed skating (men's 1000m and 1500m, women's 500m and 1000m), while the qualification process in speed skating remains ongoing. These short track quotas are not assigned to specific athletes, permitting one male and one female Russian competitor to participate. The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy from February 6 to 22.