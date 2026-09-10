US redirected 96 commercial ships during its blockade of Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. By September 10, US forces have redirected 96 commercial vessels to enforce the US blockade on Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"As of Sept. 10, US forces have redirected 96 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance [with the blockade]. More than 50 vessels supporting humanitarian aid have been allowed to pass," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The US military said that the US Navy is involved in the operation, publishing footage of the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter taking off from the flight deck of the USS Rafael Peralta guided missile destroyer.