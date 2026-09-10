Russia’s international flight network covers 37 countries — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s international air service network spans 37 countries, including nations in the Middle East, Asia, the CIS, and Africa, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said at a meeting of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) public organization’s committee on tourism and the hospitality industry.

"Today, the geography of Russia's international flights covers 37 countries, including regions in the Middle East, Asia, the CIS, and Africa," the Transport Ministry's press service reported following the meeting.

Poteshkin noted that Russia did not become isolated in 2022, despite the challenging period. New direct flights to Riyadh, Pyongyang, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania were launched, while flight frequencies to Vietnam and China were increased, the deputy minister added, according to the ministry's press service.