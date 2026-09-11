Trump says he will not need Congress approval for his $5,000 dividend plan

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump argued that his administration will not need congressional approval for his proposal to give a $5,000 payment to American adults if Republicans hold Congress at the midterms.

"Well, we think not," the US leader told CBS in an interview, when asked if Congressmen would need to approve that measure. "I think they will do it if we needed it. But we think not," he added.

Addressing a GOP convention in Dallas on September 10, the US leader promised a $5,000 `Trump Dividend’ to every adult American if Republicans retain control of Congress in November’s midterm election with a proviso that "people spend their money in the United States."

The United States will hold its midterm congressional elections on November 3, 2026. As many as 33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested.