Maduro's wife asks US court to release her from custody due to heart problems

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Defense representatives for Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, have asked the federal court for the Southern District of New York to release her from custody before the substantive hearings due to heart problems, a motion reviewed by a TASS correspondent stated.

According to her lawyers, Flores underwent heart surgery even before her capture and removal from Venezuela. After being placed in custody, the wife of the Venezuelan leader has to take several medications and keep nitroglycerin with her in case of a heart attack, and therefore they propose replacing imprisonment with house arrest. In addition, the motion emphasizes that Flores does not pose a threat to society. In July of this year, Judge Alvin Hellerstein scheduled the start of the trial in the Maduro and Flores case for June 1, 2027.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6.