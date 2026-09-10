Two killed, seven wounded in drone attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Two civilians have been killed and seven wounded as a result of Ukrainan strike drone attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said.

"Two people were killed, seven more civilians were wounded today because of UAV attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," he wrote on the Max messenger. "A man born in 1977 was killed during an attack on an industrial facility in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. A man born in 1972 was killed on the R-150 highway in the Yasinovataya municipality when his car was attacked by a drone."

Besides, five men and two women were wounded in drone attacks in various DPR cities and towns throughout the day.

Also, eight houses, nine civil infrastructure sites, an ambulance vehicle and three cars were damaged.