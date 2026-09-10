Russia cut oil production by 160,000 bpd month-on-month in August — OPEC

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. In August 2026, Russia reduced its oil production by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month to 8.718 million bpd, according to a report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In August, Russia's quota under the OPEC+ deal stood at 9.887 million bpd, including all voluntary restrictions. Thus, Russia's oil production for the month was 1.169 million bpd below the quota (excluding the compensation schedule).

Currently, Russian oil production is limited by the OPEC+ agreement. From the beginning of 2024 through March 2025, Russia's baseline production quota, including voluntary restrictions, was 8.978 million bpd. This figure did not account for obligations to compensate for overproduction during the period of voluntary cuts.

Starting in April 2025, Russia began increasing production in accordance with the OPEC+ plan, with output rising gradually month by month. In September 2025 – a year ahead of schedule – OPEC+ nations completed the phase-out of voluntary cuts totaling 2.2 million bpd and began phasing out the 1.65 million bpd cut, bringing the curtailed volumes back to the market.