China hopes to help settle Ukrainian conflict together with BRICS — diplomat

BEIJING, September 11. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities hope to work with other BRICS countries to facilitate the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the conflict in the Middle East, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

"We also hope, together with the BRICS countries, to promote the settlement of disputes among all [interested] parties through dialogue and negotiations, and to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region, as well as throughout the world," she said at a briefing in response to an Indian journalist's question about the specifics of the BRICS summit, which "will take place against the backdrop of two major conflicts: in the Middle East and in Ukraine."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing advocates for "a sustainable concept of comprehensive security based on cooperation." "We seek to promote a political settlement to these pressing issues through dialogue," she added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India to attend the BRICS summit on September 12-13.