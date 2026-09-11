Pacific Fleet warships arrive at Okhotsk port within patriotic campaign events

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. A group of warships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet has arrived at the port of Okhotsk as part of the Strength in Truth 2026 patriotic campaign, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Pacific Fleet group, consisting of the large amphibious landing ship Oslyabya and the naval minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov, arrived in the roadstead of the port of Okhotsk as part of the Pacific Glory. Strength in Truth 2026 patriotic campaign. The campaign is dedicated to the 295th anniversary of the founding of the port of Okhotsk and the establishment of the Okhotsk Military Flotilla, the country’s first naval formation in the Far East, to which the Pacific Fleet is the successor," the statement reads.

The Pacific Fleet’s press service said that the ceremonial welcome in the fleet’s historical homeland took place at the pier along the Kukhtuy River embankment. Head of the Okhotsk Municipal District Maxim Klimov welcomed Captain 1st Rank Sergey Lutsenko, commander of the Pacific Fleet’s amphibious ship brigade, and the ship commanders. Following this, a grand opening ceremony for the anniversary celebrations took place in Okhotsk's main square.