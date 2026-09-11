Fatalities in Tula Region, casualties in Volgograd, 777 drones: enemy attacks aftermath

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 777 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were killed and three were injured in the Tula Region as a result of a drone attack. In Volgograd, two people were injured in a missile attack. A drone attack targeted an Ozon logistics center and delivery hub in Saratov.

TASS has compiled the key information on the attacks’ aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 777 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 5:00 p.m. GMT on September 10 and 5:00 a.m. GMT on September 11, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, Kaluga, Voronezh, Tula, Ryazan, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Rostov, Samara, Perm, Mari El, Crimea and Udmurtia Regions, as well as over the Black and Caspian Seas.

- A total of 171 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region over the past 24 hours, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported on his Max channel.

- More than 90 drones and missiles were destroyed overnight in Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, and ten districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on his Telegram channel.

- The Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard, and the Bars NN unit repelled an attack by 51 drones in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin said on his Max channel.

- On-duty air defenses shot down 46 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- Air defenses destroyed 34 drones over the Oryol Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Andrey Klychkov, reported on his Max channel.

- Air defenses downed 26 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said in a statement on his Max channel.

Attack aftermath in Volgograd Region

- An apartment building in Volgograd was damaged in a missile attack, Governor Andrey Bocharov stated.

- Two men, aged 55 and 42, were injured and hospitalized.

- Debris reportedly fell on the grounds of an industrial facility in southern Volgograd.

- Emergency services are on the scene, and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

- Bocharov added that he has given instructions to emergency response agencies and local authorities to assess the damage, address the aftermath, and prepare temporary shelters.

- IIn Volgograd, two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of a massive drone attack, the city administration reported on its Telegram channel.

Other regions

- Two people were killed in a drone attack in the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said in a statement on his Max channel.

- Three others were injured and are receiving necessary medical care.

- The regional prosecutor’s office is monitoring compliance with citizens’ rights in connection with the drone attack.

- Damage to civilian infrastructure was reported in the Saratov Region as a result of a drone attack, Governor Roman Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

- There were no casualties, and emergency services are on the scene.

- An Ozon logistics center and delivery hub were targeted in Saratov, the company’s press office reported.

- A fire broke out, and emergency services are on the scene.

- Employees were quickly evacuated; there were no injuries.

- The company reported that the logistics center has suspended receiving shipments and delivering goods in the region.

- Products stored there will be removed from marketplace listings, and some orders will be canceled or fulfilled from other warehouses.

- Due to falling drone debris in Dzerzhinsk, apartment buildings, private homes, cars, and other civilian structures were damaged, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin reported on his Max channel.

- Damage assessments are ongoing, and emergency services are working at the incident sites.

- It has been clarified that residents whose property was damaged will receive the necessary assistance and support.

- In Voronezh, the facade and balcony of a country house were damaged by debris from a downed drone, Governor Alexander Gusev stated on his Max channel.

- In addition, a fire broke out in a forest on the outskirts of the city, which was quickly extinguished.

- In one of the Voronezh Region districts, a drone crashed into the yard of an unoccupied house in a village.

- Part of the street has been cordoned off.

- Twenty people were evacuated and are currently staying with relatives.

- Emergency services are on the scene.

- In the Rostov Region, ten private homes and outbuildings were damaged by falling drone debris, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

- There were no injuries, and emergency services are on the scene.

- The regional head added that drone debris caused a dry grass fire in the Tarasovsky district, which has been extinguished.