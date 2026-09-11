Saudi Arabian airstrikes target Mokha International Airport in Yemen — agency

TUNIS, September 11. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has carried out two airstrikes on Mokha International Airport in Yemen’s southwestern governorate of Taiz, the Saba news agency, controlled by the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, reported.

Media reports said on Tuesday that Houthi units had taken control of the Red Sea coastal city of Mokha.

The situation in Yemen escalated sharply in early September after Houthi rebels went on the offensive in the country’s southwest. At the same time, they began conducting missile and drone strikes on Red Sea coastal areas and the outskirts of the city of Taiz, seeking to cut off roads leading to Mokha and advance toward areas close to the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.