MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup South have destroyed 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"The group hit 59 UAV control centers, 78 ground robotic systems, and eight materiel depots. Air defense systems shot down 59 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 76 heavy rotor drones," he said.

In addition, unmanned systems units in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 95 enemy UAV communication antennas, Astafyev said.