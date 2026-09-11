MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Finland has become one of the key platforms for the localization of Ukrainian defense technologies, evolving into an industrial extension of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, which has been banned in Ukraine.

"Finland is turning into an industrial extension of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. In the three years since joining NATO, Finland - which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia - has evolved from an arms supplier to Ukraine into one of the most important hubs for the localization, production, and integration of Ukrainian defense technologies into Finnish industrial infrastructure," Medvedchuk wrote in an article published on the movement’s website.

"By autumn 2026, this is expected to develop into an extensive network of joint ventures and production facilities covering virtually the entire spectrum of modern drone warfare. This expanded military-industrial infrastructure is being used to support strikes against civilian and military targets inside Russian territory," he added.