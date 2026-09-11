Russia’s oil exports down to 6.44 mbd in August, revenues up to $13.8 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products fell by 410,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2026 to 6.44 mln barrels per day (mbd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Meanwhile revenues from export supplies increased by $330 mln month-on-month to $13.87 bln due to growth of prices for oil and petroleum products.

Oil deliveries from Russia decreased by 330,000 bpd in August, while supplies of petroleum products went down by 80,000 bpd.

Revenues from oil exports totaled $11.28 bln last month, which is $370 mln higher than in July, while revenues from exports of petroleum products amounted to $2.59 bln (down by $40 mln compared with July).

The price of Russian Urals FOB Primorsk grew by $8.84 to $62.02 per barrel, according to the report.

Russia’s revenues from oil exports this August were $320 mln higher than in the same period last year.