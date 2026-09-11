MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West have destroyed 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"A total of 51 Ukrainian UAV control centers, two satellite communication stations, an ATV, 32 ground robotic systems, and two enemy field ammunition depots [were] identified and destroyed," he said.

In addition, the battlegroup’s air defense teams and mobile armed units shot down three US-made HIMARS rockets, 81 fixed-wing UAVs, two loitering munitions, and 72 enemy heavy combat hexacopters.