US, Iran show 'slight lack of willingness' to resolve conflict, Pakistani envoy says

DOHA, September 11. /TASS/. The United States and Iran are somewhat unwilling to resolve the conflict and implement their memorandum of understanding, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the Emirati newspaper The National.

"There is this lingering lack of trust on both sides," he pointed out, adding: "There is also a slight lack of willingness to go ahead with implementation of this memorandum of understanding, but we are persisting."

The Pakistani envoy noted that Islamabad remained engaged with Washington and Tehran at senior levels. Asked whether Iran or the US was more reluctant to resume negotiations, he declined to single out either side. "It’s not as simple as that, to say who is more responsible," he said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.