Belarusian troops, communications systems ready to repel attack — defense minister

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin reported to President Alexander Lukashenko that the army and its communications systems are ready to repel an attack.

"If war breaks out, can we reliably manage our troops, from the central command down to individual units?" the president asked the minister. "Yes, the resilience, secrecy and reliability of communications systems will be ensured," Khrenin replied.

The minister noted that Belarus had completely overhauled its military command and control system over the past few years.

"We could not even have dreamed of what we have now ten years ago - actually, even five years ago," Khrenin stressed.