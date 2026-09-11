Japan acts aggressively, pursuing militarization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Japan’s behavior is quite aggressive, and the country is on a path toward militarization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vesti TV program.

"Overall, the Japanese side is behaving quite aggressively and is on a path toward militarization," he emphasized.

"Therefore, I don’t see any grounds for dialogue at this time," Peskov added, speaking about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the APEC summit in November.