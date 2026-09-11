European Commission approves 6.1 billion euros for Kiev to buy munitions, drones

BRUSSELS, September 11. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has approved an additional 6.1 billion euros for Ukraine to purchase ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and air and missile defense systems.

"Today, the European Commission has approved an additional €6.1 billion for Ukraine to procure different defense products in the field of air and missile defense, ammunition, drones and electronic warfare," EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The funding will cover, in particular, Kiev’s purchase of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. Before disbursing the funds, the commission will check that the contracts comply with the terms of the loan to Ukraine and agreements with EU member states.