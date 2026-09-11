Russia’s Knyaz Vandal drone equipped with microphone to hear, ambush enemies — developer

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drone has been fitted with a microphone enabling operators to hear movement and carry out ambush operations, Alexey Chadayev, CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, told TASS.

"A relatively small number of KVN drones will be shipped with a pre-installed microphone. At the same time, all drones will be equipped with a connector into which a microphone can be installed if necessary. This is a tactic for ambush operations. Let’s say a drone lands somewhere on a road, and the operator watches the camera feed to see if enemy vehicles are approaching. If they are, the drone takes off and strikes. But, first of all, drones are visible on the road. Second, when the camera is positioned low to the ground, its field of view is limited. But if you have a microphone and can hear the sound of the motor, it’s simple. The drone lands in the grass or bushes, where it’s hidden from view. Hears a noise, takes off, spots the target, and strikes," Chadayev said.

The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod fiber-optic FPV drone, developed by the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center, was first used in August 2024, after the Ukrainian armed forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The drone can withstand electronic warfare and perform various missions.