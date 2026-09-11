Belarusian president criticizes Baltics over grain tariffs

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The policy pursued by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia with regard to Belarus won't do those countries any good, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Latvia’s plans to impose 300% tariffs on Belarusian and Russian grain came up during Lukashenko’s meeting with journalists on Friday. In addition, Latvia also intends to cut bus links with Belarus, with the same plans under consideration in Lithuania.

"We have never lost our heads before where Baltic countries are concerned. We will live on. The main thing is for them not to freak out. There’s no need to freak out the way they are doing," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. "They aren’t even shooting themselves in the foot, but in the ear," he added.

Commenting on the Latvian government’s grain tariff plans, the president noted that Belarus did not sell grain to Latvia. "Let them introduce tariffs of 300%, or even 1,000%... We don’t care because we have never sold grain to Latvia," he said.