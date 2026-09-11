Russian forces carry out one massive, six group strikes over past week

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out one massive strike and six group strikes, targeting, among other things, defense industry enterprises, logistics centers, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as a data center used by the Ukrainian military over the course of the week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On September 5-11, the Russian Armed Forces carried out one massive strike and six group strikes using high-precision weapons and long-range drones, resulting in the destruction of military-industrial complex enterprises, logistics and distribution centers for military cargo, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities, a data center used for the purposes of the Ukrainian military, production facilities and storage sites for drones and their components, ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, radio and electronic intelligence centers, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries," the statement said.

Russian air defenses intercept 5,673 Ukrainian UAVs in past week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 5,673 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Flamingo cruise missiles over the week, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 48 guided aerial bombs, 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, two Neptune long-range missiles and 5,673 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 233,403 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,888 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,777 multiple rocket launchers, 36,423 field artillery guns and mortars and 71,589 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North makes Ukraine lose over 1,400 troops in past week

Ukraine lost over 1,430 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost a total of over 1,430 service members, 12 armored combat vehicles, 83 motor vehicles, five field artillery pieces, and eight electronic warfare systems and counter-battery radars," the statement reads.

Russia’s battlegroup West wipes out over 1,395 Ukrainian troops over week

Russia’s battlegroup West eliminated more than 1,395 Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten enemy armored fighting vehicles over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Enemy losses in this area totaled more than 1,395 servicemen, ten armored combat vehicles, 108 vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, and seven electronic warfare and counter-battery stations," the statement noted.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 290 Ukrainian troops last week

Ukraine lost over 290 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, over 290 service members were eliminated, along with six armored combat vehicles, 122 motor vehicles, and eight electronic warfare systems and counter-battery radars," the statement reads.

Black Sea Fleet destroys 12 Ukrainian unmanned boats over past week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned boats over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed 12 unmanned boats of the Ukrainian navy in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian forces liberate settlement of Novogrishino in Donetsk People’s Republic

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have liberated the settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The settlement of Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated as a result of active offensive operations by units of Battlegroup Center," the statement reads.

Russian forces liberate Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region

Russia’s Battlegroup East has liberated the settlement of Zorevka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup East continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Zorevka in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit 19 vessels operating for Ukrainian military over past week

Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces struck 13 dry cargo ships, as well as two tankers, two tugs, and two motorboats that were operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, 13 dry cargo ships, 2 tankers, 2 tugboats, and 2 motorboats operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces liberate three settlements in past week, take control of five others

Russian forces liberated three settlements over the past week and took control of five others, according to TASS calculations based on Defense Ministry data.

The settlements of Kurtovka and Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zoryovka in the Zaporozhye Region were liberated, the ministry reported. In addition, the Russian army took control of the settlements of Berezniki, Ozyornoye, Dolgenkoye, Zarubinka and Goptovka in the Kharkov Region.

Russian army disables several Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities this week

Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces disabled a number of infrastructure facilities at Ukrainian ports used for receiving and storing military cargo and fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"A number of infrastructure facilities at Ukrainian ports that facilitated the receipt and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricants intended for the Ukrainian military have been disabled," the ministry stated.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,215 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 2,215 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 56 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week," the ministry said in a statement.

Two Ukrainian battalions trapped near Olkhovatka in Kharkov Region

Two Ukrainian battalions have been trapped near Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Two enemy battalions have been trapped near the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region. All their attempts to break out have been disrupted," the statement reads.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,820 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,820 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy losses amounted to more than 2,820 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 64 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 1,330 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, 127 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week," the ministry said in a statement.

Liberation of Zorevka in Zaporozhye Region expands control west of Kommunarovka

The liberation of Zorevka has expanded the zone of control west of Kommunarovka and created conditions for the further advance of the Battlegroup East in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The liberation of Zorevka has enabled units of the Battlegroup East to expand the zone of control west of Kommunarovka and create conditions for further advance in this sector of the Zaporozhye Region," the statement said.

Battlegroup North continues encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North continued encircling Ukrainian formations while expanding the outer perimeter of the encirclement in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, units of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region continued tightening the inner ring and expanding the outer ring of the encirclement of enemy formations," the ministry said.

Russia takes control of defensive zone covering over four sq km in Zaporozhye Region

Russian troops have taken control of a large defensive area covering more than four square kilometers in the Zaporozhye Region, including the Zorevka settlement, the Defense Ministry reported.

"A large defensive area covering more than four square kilometers, including the territory of Zorevka, has been brought under control. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses amounting to up to two platoons. Two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, three ground-based robotic systems, and more than 20 heavy Baba-Yaga hexacopters were destroyed," the statement said.