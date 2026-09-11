Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian population in President Vladimir Putin stood at 73.1%, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult residents from August 31 to September 6.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 73.1% of respondents answered positively; the Russian president’s approval rating stands at 67.4%," the pollster said.

Meanwhile, the Russian government’s job approval rating amounted to 44.6%, while 43.4% of Russians approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance. A total of 54.2% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin.

Survey respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of party factions in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament. Thus, 29.8% trust Gennady Zyuganov, longtime head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF); 24.6% trust Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia -- For Truth party); 19.5% trust Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR); and 11.6% trust Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party.

As for political parties, the level of popular support stood at 37.4% for the ruling United Russia party, 13.1% for the KPRF, 9.9% for the LDPR, 4.5% for A Just Russia -- For Truth, and 10.4% for New People.