Putin begins India visit with meeting PM Modi

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his visit to India with talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being held at the Bharat Mandapam international convention center in New Delhi.

Putin is in India to attend the BRICS summit, which is being held in the capital city. However, his schedule on the first day is focused primarily on bilateral engagements with India, the host country, as well as other members of the bloc.

The Innoprom industrial exhibition is also being held at the venue, making its debut in India. Putin and Modi are scheduled to tour the exhibition and view its displays shortly.

The Russian and Indian leaders maintain regular contact. Their most recent meeting took place only recently, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek at the end of August. Putin also paid a state visit to New Delhi less than a year ago.