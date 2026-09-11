Official launch of 5G communication in Russia: what is known

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. 5G communication has officially been launched in Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported.

TASS has compiled the main facts known so far.

Launch

5G communication has officially been launched in Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported.

It was done on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin.

5G technology is a comprehensive ecosystem designed for the digital transformation of the economy, the ministry said.

Its implementation will contribute not only to increasing mobile internet speeds, the ministry noted.

The communications standard new to Russia can be used to control autonomous vehicles and robotic systems, advance telemedicine, digitize industry, and serve other purposes.

The first stage involves 5G operation on frequencies previously assigned to operators for the LTE standard.

Telecom companies also received the 4.63-4.99 GHz frequency band for the fifth-generation standard.

The band was allocated free of charge and in equal shares.

This makes it possible to maintain a high level of competition and ensure affordable tariffs, the ministry said.

5G availability

At the initial stage, 5G services began operating in 16 cities, according to the ministry.

High-speed fifth-generation mobile internet is now available to about 10 million people.

5G communication has been launched in Moscow, Tver, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Samara, Yaroslavl, Ufa, Volgograd, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Chelyabinsk, Veliky Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, and Krasnodar.

Communication is provided by MTS, MegaFon, Beeline, and T2. However, 5G service is not available from all operators in every city.

All users of Android-based devices will gain access to fifth-generation networks in the near future, while access to 5G for iPhone owners will depend on a decision by Apple, the ministry said.

Comments from telecom operators

Telecom operators MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, and T2 welcomed the launch of 5G services in Russia and emphasized the technology’s strengths, according to comments from their chief executives shared by the ministry.

Director General of MTS Inessa Galaktionova called the launch of 5G services a historic event.

She noted that millions of people will gain access to qualitatively new digital services, while businesses and organizations will gain access to advanced industrial solutions that leverage the advantages of 5G.

Chief Executive Officer of MegaFon Khachatur Pombukhchan explained that 5G provides "high-speed internet for major metropolitan areas and, concurrently, a foundation for the digital transformation of industry."

He believes the new communications standard will provide "fundamentally new momentum."

Director General of VimpelCom (Beeline brand) Sergey Anokhin described the launch as "an event that without exaggeration the entire market and customers had been waiting for."

The operator has long been preparing its network and customer devices for the phased rollout, he added.

Director General of T2 Anton Godovikov noted the "enormous effort made by the industry, the regulator, and the public," and thanked the Russian government for "finding a unique solution."

Authorities’ reaction

Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev and Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Russian government staff Dmitry Grigorenko positively assessed the launch of 5G communication in Russia. Their positions were conveyed by the ministry and the Deputy Prime Minister’s office.

Fifth-generation networks provide significantly higher speeds for mobile services, which is particularly important for advanced users in urban areas, Shadayev noted.

In turn, Grigorenko said that the goal is to bring the share of Russian 5G base stations to 100%.

Communication networks must keep pace with the development of the digital economy and ensure higher speed and reliability, according to the official.