MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup North’s Giatsint-B towed howitzer crews have destroyed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts of encircled Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"While carrying out combat missions as part of the special military operation, units of the Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region continue to tighten the encirclement of enemy formations and expand the zone of control along the outer perimeter of the encirclement. All attempts by the enemy to break through the encirclement have been thwarted. The footage shows crews of the Giatsint-B 152-mm towed howitzers of the Battlegroup North destroying UAV command posts and positions of encircled Ukrainian fighters in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the battlegroup units continue creating a security belt in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, while simultaneously advancing from several directions.