Putin concludes series of talks on September 11 by meeting with BRICS bank head

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff, with the meeting concluding his long day of negotiations on September 11.

Earlier, the Russian leader held bilateral talks with the host of the BRICS summit taking place in New Delhi, Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced, Putin plans to discuss with Rousseff issues of Russia's interaction with the NDB, including the financing of beneficial projects and the implementation of initiatives proposed by Moscow.